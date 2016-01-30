Tuchel appreciates 'dirty victory' as Hasenhuttl fumes

Thomas Tuchel concedes luck was on Borussia Dortmund's side in a hard-fought 2-0 Bundesliga win over Ingolstadt on Saturday.

Dortmund struggled to breakdown the visitors at Signal Iduna Park and Ingolstadt had a goal ruled out under contentious circumstances in the 66th minute.

Centre-back Mats Hummels fired the ball over Roman Burki and into his own net only for referee Guido Winkmann to rule the Germany international was fouled in the build-up.

There was also debate as to whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was offside for his opener and Ingolstadt's afternoon worsened when the Gabon forward added a second to secure the points.

And head coach Tuchel was happy with the scrappy win.

"In some cases we were lucky," he told the club's official website.

"Some days you have to appreciate even a dirty victory."

Opposite number Ralph Hasenhuttl was left fuming with the performance of Winkmann.

He told reporters: "If the referee had been half as brave as we were, we would have taken at least a point."