Tuchel backs Dortmund predecessor Klopp for Liverpool success

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel says his predecessor Jurgen Klopp has what it takes to make Liverpool successful and further his reputation in the Premier League.

Ahead of Sunday's clash with Southampton, Klopp has overseen two draws since being appointed at Anfield earlier this month amid much excitement, with his Liverpool side showing signs of promise.

The German previously enjoyed seven successful years at Signal Iduna Park, with Tuchel aiming to emulate Klopp and make Dortmund Bundesliga title challengers once more.

Tuchel - a former Mainz boss like Klopp - backed his countryman to improve Liverpool and live up to the hype.

"I am personally interested in this issue at the moment as well and we all keep our fingers crossed," he told reporters.

"I think that it's a great step. I also think it's great that Jurgen is in the Premier League now.

"I am convinced 100 per cent that he will be successful and that it will be a successful time. I also believe that he can create a unique feature of his style of football in the Premier League.

"I think he will be successful, and we keep our fingers crossed. At the moment there's no contact. I wrote him a message but he has probably received 2500 messages.

"I don't expect that he responds. It was only meant sincerely. I wished him all the best before the match against Tottenham, my interest in Liverpool has increased significantly again with Jurgen."