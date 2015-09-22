Tuchel confirms Sahin injury setback

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin is still some way from a first-team return after suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

Sahin has not featured for the Bundesliga leaders since February due to the problem, but Tuchel had hoped to have him back in the near future.

However, the Turkey international's return will be even later than originally planned according to the unbeaten Dortmund head coach.

"Nuri Sahin had a little setback," Tuchel said. "So his return will be delayed for even longer.

"I hope he will not lose faith.

"We are waiting for Nuri and will give him all the time he needs [to get fit]."

There is more positive news on the fitness of Marco Reus, though, after the forward missed three matches with a foot injury.

He was an unused substitute in the 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend and could start against Hoffenheim on Wednesday.

Tuchel added: "Marcos Reus is definitely a candidate for the starting line-up

"Sven Bender will also return, but not Neven Subotic."