Tuchel disappointed with slack Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel lamented his side's shambolic defending against Odd, as they came from three goals down to beat the Norwegian outfit 4-3 in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League play-off.

Tuchel's side were behind after just 14 seconds of a remarkable clash, and had slipped to a three-goal deficit by the 22nd minute as the hosts split through Dortmund's defence with ease.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored either side of Shinji Kagawa's well-executed volley to restore parity after 75 minutes, before Henrikh Mkhitaryan headed home the winner late on.

And although Dortmund's blushes were spared, Tuchel was disappointed with his side's dreadful start but claimed they could have won by more in the end.

"We weren't prepared for what happened at the start, mentally we were not strong enough," Tuchel said.

"I was horrified, at how easy we fell and conceded the goals. It will need to be much better.

"But we showed morale in the second half, and I am pleased for that.

"In the end we deserved the win, and actually the score was too low on our part."