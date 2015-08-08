Tuchel going back to basics

Thomas Tuchel has moved to calm expectations at Borussia Dortmund, claiming he only wants to see them master the basics when they meet third-tier Chemnitz in the DFB-Pokal.

Since replacing Jurgen Klopp at Signal Iduna Park, Tuchel has overseen a 6-0 aggregate win over Wolfsberger in the UEFA Europa League qualifying stages – secured with a 5-0 thrashing on home soil on Thursday.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a 13-minute hat-trick in the game, but Tuchel will be happy for a much calmer outing at the Stadion an der Gellertstrasse on Sunday.

"We have to show our best, no matter in which circumstances," Tuchel said.

"I want to get away from all the speculations like where can the cup lead to, what is to shortest way to a title, how far will you get in the Europa League, what place will you reach in the league. It is too early for that.

"At the moment it's the basics that matter. If we show the basics tomorrow, I will be happy. That will lead us to our primary goal, and that is to win the game tomorrow."

Chemnitz have opened their 3.Liga campaign with two draws, and Tuchel anticipates his players will be made to fight for their place in the Pokal's second round.

"I expect a very physical opponent. I expect a very emotional opponent, an emotional crowd," he added.

"You could think that there are only few but they will give a huge support and we expect our opponents to play very physical.

"They will try to compete with us by playing very physical. They will give all they have to reach the sensation.

"That is what we are preparing for and what we are expecting."