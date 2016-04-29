Tuchel happy for Hummels to remain Dortmund captain

Thomas Tuchel is pleased the air has been cleared surrounding Mats Hummels' future at Borussia Dortmund and says the defender will remain captain despite his intention to leave.

On Thursday, the club confirmed that Hummels had made clear his desire to return to former club and Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Tuchel expressed his disappointment at the news, but is keen to remain calm and has no intention to strip the 27-year-old of his captaincy.

"I am glad Hummels' intentions are out in the open now. In sporting terms it is a disappointment," he said.

"We have to accept there is a category of clubs above us and Bayern are among them. We will continue to try to play in such a way that the advantage such clubs have over us is not obvious.

"For tomorrow and the rest of the season Mats remains part of our team. He is still the captain, that's why I see it somewhat calmly.

"Nobody has their heads down because of Mats' decision. Nobody should take it personally.

"We still have to wait and see if the transfer will actually take place."

Dortmund require a win when they entertain Wolfsburg on Saturday to have any chance of keeping their slim hopes of winning the Bundesliga alive.

Tuchel has no doubt Hummels could be in for a rough reception from the home faithful, but insists plenty of players are committed to challenging Bayern in the future and replacements are already being looked at.

"There will definitely be fans who will express their frustration about the news tomorrow and in the future," he added.

"There are players who are committed to this club and will not stop challenging Bayern.

"There are of course discussions with potential new signings to have a good team come next season."

There was some good news for Dortmund with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, sidelined since April 17 with a toe injury, and Ilkay Gundogan declared fit for selection after training "pain-free".