Tuchel relishing 'classic' Madrid Champions League encounter

Thomas Tuchel described Borussia Dortmund's draw against Real Madrid in the Champions League as "almost a classic" and is undaunted by the prospect of a tough section.

The Bundesliga giants face a difficult Group F against defending champions Madrid, who won the competition for an 11th time last season, while Sporting CP and Legia Warsaw complete the four-team line-up.

But head coach Tuchel is relishing Dortmund coming up against heavyweights Madrid, a side they met four times en route to the final in the 2012-13 season.

"We have awaited the draw with great anticipation," he told the club's official website. "It is a delightful group, equally difficult and attractive.

"Playing against Real is, for Dortmund, almost a classic. We look forward to facing the defending champions."

Captain Marcel Schmelzer warned that Sporting and Legia will also prove tough opponents.

"Madrid is a beautiful draw, even though we have played them often," he added. "We know them well, but Sporting are new to us.

"And Legia, as the first Polish team in 20 years to reach the group stage, are something [to think about].

"We have been warned. But of course we want to prevail in this group and go through."