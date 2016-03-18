Tuchel relishing 'dream' Liverpool draw

Borussia Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel has described meeting Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the Europa League quarter-finals as the tournament's dream draw.

Klopp, who left Dortmund last May, will face a reunion with his old side in the last eight after guiding Liverpool to a 3-1 aggregate win over Manchester United in the round of 16.

And Tuchel, whose Dortmund side dispatched Tottenham 5-1 on aggregate in the previous round, is relishing the prospect of another match-up with Premier League opposition.

"We want to play the best and again we meet a top opponent," he said after Friday's draw in Nyon. "For every football fan this is a dream draw, and in a sporting way it is a big test for us.

"We will need two top performances to advance. I am looking forward to two matches of the highest level."

Defender Mats Hummels also expects a "special" encounter against the five-time European champions, adding: "This is a special draw, no doubt about it.

"We meet a great club with a great stadium. It is incredibly attractive, but difficult in a sporting sense."

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke feels it will be a momentous occasion when Klopp returns to Signal Iduna Park for the first leg.

"Jurgen Klopp is coming home and this is surely something special for him," he said.

"We were sure we would meet Liverpool at some point in the competition and now we are looking forward to these extremely attractive duels."

Sporting director Michael Zorc added: "After Porto [in the last 32] and Tottenham, this is the next big thing.

"This is a huge challenge and we're happy about it. For our fans, and the media in Germany and England, this is a dream draw."