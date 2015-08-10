Tuchel set to make Dortmund goalkeeping decision

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is yet to decide whether Roman Burki or Roman Weidenfeller will be his first-choice goalkeeper this term.

Following the departure of Mitch Langerak, both Weidenfeller and Burki have featured in competitive outings prior to the start of the Bundesliga season.

Veteran Weidenfeller and former Freiburg goalkeeper Burki both stand a chance of playing key roles during Tuchel's debut season, the Dortmund boss explained.

"There will be an answer to the goalkeeper debate," he told reporters.

"First we have to decide this internally. We're discussing it with the team of trainers, with the goalkeeping coach and, of course, with the keepers themselves.

"We currently have two excellent goalkeepers, which we need. Both are - in addition to their outstanding performance in training - very valuable in their own ways with their behaviour within the team, how they take on their different roles, and also how they handle the competition between themselves.

"We are very happy with this and therefore we will come together [in the] next week in all openness and clarity and make a decision."

Dortmund kick off their Bundesliga campaign at home to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.