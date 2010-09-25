Tuchel takes time off to reflect on form

Promoted to the Bundesliga's top flight last season, Mainz have dazzled so far by winning all their league matches and they top the standings on 18 points, three ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

"The players deserve these two days off; they were outstanding," the coach told reporters.

"I need these two days off as well to really understand what is happening," added Tuchel, who at 37 is the youngest coach in the league. "It is quite extraordinary that after five wins we continue our streak at Bayern Munich."

Mainz are now one victory away from equalling the best Bundesliga start ever.

Tuchel has made the best use of his resources as he rotates players from match to match. On Saturday there were five changes in his starting line-up, the same as in their midweek match after the previous weekend.

His team, however, almost missed the kickoff. They were stuck in Munich's traffic after choosing not to stay in the city on Friday night because of a shortage of hotel rooms due to the traditional Bavarian Octoberfest.

"I am a bit lost for words," said the soft-spoken coach. "I am very happy with this win but we do not feel bigger than we actually are, although you could feel our growing self-confidence."