Tuchel warns Dortmund not to underestimate Freiburg

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has warned his players not to take the match against Freiburg lightly irrespective of their fine form in recent weeks.

BVB have netted an impressive 17 goals in their last three games in all competitions, thrashing Legia Warsaw, Darmstadt and Wolfsburg to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig.

They will be looking to make it four wins on the trot on Friday, but Tuchel has stressed a tough task awaits versus Christian Streich's charges.

"Freiburg are tactically very disciplined and flexible. They are always capable of adapting to their opponents' strengths," said Tuchel.

"They can play with either three, four or five men at the back. It always seems to work. You can see that their coach has been at the club for a long time. It will be a very complicated and tough game for us.

"They are very dangerous from set-pieces. Plus they have to great attackers in Vincenzo Grifo and Maximilian Philipp.

"They are a dangerous opponent overall and do not really have any major weaknesses. And they always manage to compensate for the few weaknesses they have.

"Our players need the tension ahead of the match, the thrill. They're real sportsmen."

Dortmund have won the last 10 league matches against Freiburg, scoring 32 goals and conceding only four.