Tunisia appeal CAF ban following AFCON exit

Tunisia looked set to be expelled from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, with Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) president Wadie Jary issued with a ban - pending a letter of apology - over the suggestions following their 2-1 defeat to Equatorial Guinea.

Tunisia were incensed by a number of decisions from referee Seechurn Rajindraparsad, including a controversial penalty in second-half stoppage-time, with players and officials from Tunisia confronting the official on the pitch at full-time amid unrest in the stands at Estadio de Bata.

With an apology demanded from the FTF, AFCON officials opted to ban Jary from all CAF activity until an apology his made, while warning that the FTF must meet certain criteria by March 31 in order to participate in AFCON 2017.

However, Tunisia have seemingly opted not to apologise and will instead appeal the decision to CAS.

"The FTF's statement of appeal is accompanied with a request for a stay. An arbitration procedure has been initiated and is being conducted in accordance with the Code of Sports-related Arbitration," read a CAS statement.