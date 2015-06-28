Tunisia part company with Leekens

Tunisia have parted company with head coach Georges Leekens.

The much travelled Belgian took charge in March 2014 and had a contract that ran until March 2016, but he will leave his post early.

A Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) statement read: "We have decided an amicable separation between the two parties without any payment on the part of FTF or Georges Leekens with immediate effect.

"The FTF will now begin collaborative contacts with the Technical Directorate."

Leekens guided Tunisia, who are 29th in the FIFA rankings, to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

The 66-year-old has twice managed Belgium, while he has also enjoyed stints at the likes of Club Brugge, Anderlecht and Gent in his homeland.