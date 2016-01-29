Turan: Atletico clash has long been on my mind

Barcelona forward Arda Turan is "nervous" about playing his former club Atletico Madrid and revealed the clash has been on his mind for a long time.

Turan was a €34million signing by Barcelona in the off-season after he spent four seasons with their La Liga rivals Atletico.

While Barcelona were unable to register him until January, Turan has already made two starts for the Catalans in the league and three in the Copa del Rey after making his debut on January 6.

However, the Turkey international revealed he is feeling the nerves as he prepares to come up against his former team-mates for the first time.

"This game has been playing on my mind for a long time now," he told Barca TV.

"Before the game and even after the game I will be nervous.

"But I will concentrate, play and enjoy myself."

Barcelona are level on points with Atletico at the top of the La Liga table and Turan knows they will be a difficult opponent.

"[Atletico] are always a difficult rival," the 28-year-old added.

"It will be a special game though, a different one.

"Playing against them is always difficult, but we will try to win and go out and give everything we can to secure the three points."