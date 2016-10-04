Turan eager to finish career at Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan would like to retire at the LaLiga giants, regardless of his playing time.

The Turkey international has played in all seven of Barca's league games, with Luis Enrique's men sitting fourth in the table after an inconsistent start to the season.

Turan, 29, joined Barca last year and has already set his sights on finishing his career at Camp Nou.

"Barcelona are the best team in the world," he told Radyospor.

"I feel I belong to this jersey. If I'm needed for just one minute, I'll play for just one minute. If I'm needed to stay on the bench then I'm going to stay on the bench.

"And I give everything I have when I'm in starting line-ups. My coach is always showing me that he's pleased with me.

"I want to end my career at Barcelona."

Turan has again been left out by Turkey coach Fatih Terim, whose men face Ukraine and Iceland in World Cup qualifiers.

The 94-time international said: "My purpose is always to help Turkish football.

"I promise to do everything in my power to serve that purpose. They open their arms and I'll come, they don't and I won't."