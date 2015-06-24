Turan eyes Premier League switch - agent

Arda Turan has set his sights on a move to the Premier League despite interest from Paris-Saint Germain, the Atletico Madrid midfielder's agent has revealed.

The Turkey international has been a key player for Diego Simeone's side, but his representative - Ahmet Bulut - says the player is ready to turn his back on the club.

Manchester United, Liverpool and PSG have all been linked with a move for the 28-year-old, and Bulut confirmed talks had taken place with a number of sides.

"He [Turan] intends to leave Spain this summer," he told AS. "He is planning on leaving Spain this summer. He would like to play in the Premier League, this is the path he would like to see his career take

He added: "His departure from Atletico won't be easy due to his 41million euro buy-out clause

"Discussions are under way with three teams at the moment I cannot say the name, but they are the best of England and European football.

"Yes, it's true, both Milan and PSG are interested in Arda. The interest from Milan won’t advance as they are not involved in next season's Champions League. PSG is a possibility, but Arda has always been keen to play football in England."

Turan arrived at Atletico in 2011 and helped them claim the Liga title in the 2013/14 season, as well as the UEFA Europa League and a Copa del Rey triumph.