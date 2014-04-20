Turan poised for Atletico return against Chelsea

The Turkey international has been sidelined since the first leg of the Liga leaders' UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg draw with Barcelona at the start of this month.

However, the 27-year-old trained with his team-mates on Sunday and could line up against Jose Mourinho's men at Vicente Calderon on Tuesday in the semi-finals of Europe's premier club competition.

Atleti said on their official website: "The first team trained for an hour and a half at the stadium, preparing for the semi-finals first leg against Chelsea.

"(Coach Diego) Simeone could count on all of the players in the team."

Turan has been a key player for Simeone's side and his return should enhance their chances of securing a famous Champions League and La Liga double.