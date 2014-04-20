Turan poised for Atletico return against Chelsea
Atletico Madrid have revealed that midfielder Arda Turan is in contention to return from injury against Chelsea on Tuesday.
The Turkey international has been sidelined since the first leg of the Liga leaders' UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg draw with Barcelona at the start of this month.
However, the 27-year-old trained with his team-mates on Sunday and could line up against Jose Mourinho's men at Vicente Calderon on Tuesday in the semi-finals of Europe's premier club competition.
Atleti said on their official website: "The first team trained for an hour and a half at the stadium, preparing for the semi-finals first leg against Chelsea.
"(Coach Diego) Simeone could count on all of the players in the team."
Turan has been a key player for Simeone's side and his return should enhance their chances of securing a famous Champions League and La Liga double.
