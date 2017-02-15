Turkey launches Euro 2024 bid

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has confirmed it will bid to host Euro 2024.

Turkey pitched unsuccessfully for Euro 2008, 2012 and 2016, while in 2014 it withdrew a bid to host final stage matches at Euro 2020 under the model that will see the next edition of the tournament hosted in major cities across Europe.

Nevertheless, the TFF will enter the breach once more, buoyed by a sustained effort in stadium development in the country over recent years.

"On this occasion we believe both as a management board and a country that we deserve to get it," said TFF president Yildirim Demiroren at a news conference on Wednesday.

"Turkey is the only example of a country in Europe or even the world which has made as many as 32 stadium investments in the last few years."

The bid has the backing of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and will be submitted to UEFA on March 2, a day ahead of the stated deadline.

European football's governing body is due to announce its full list of bidders on March 10, with Germany heavily tipped to enter the running and considered favourite, while a joint Scandinavian bid could feature.

Concerns over security issues could hinder Turkey's bid.

In December, 38 people were killed and 166 wounded in two terror attacks close to Besiktas' Vodafone Arena.

The bombings took place around 90 minutes after the Istanbul side had defeated Bursaspor 2-1 at home in a Super Lig fixture.