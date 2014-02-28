Two new faces in Portugal squad for friendly

The duo form part of an otherwise experienced contingent for Wednesday's friendly, as preparations for the 2014 FIFA World Cup step up a gear.

Rafa has displayed impressive form since joining Braga from Feirense in the close season, scoring three goals in 18 league appearances.

Cavaleiro, meanwhile, has come through the ranks at Benfica and broke into the first team earlier this season.

Edinho is included among Portugal's forwards following his recent loan switch from Braga to Kayseri Erciyesspor in Turkey, while Lyon's Miguel Lopes and Inter loanee Rolando are among those returning to the fold.

A hamstring injury rules out Manchester United's Nani, while Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo will once again lead the side.

Portugal have been drawn in Group G alongside Germany, Ghana and the United States for the World Cup in June and July.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Eduardo (Sporting Braga), Beto (Sevilla), Anthony Lopes (Lyon)

Defenders: Miguel Lopes (Lyon), Joao Pereira (Valencia), Ricardo Costa (Valencia), Pepe (Real Madrid), Fabio Coentrao (Real Madrid), Rolando (Inter), Luis Neto (Zenit), Antunes (Malaga).

Midfielders: Raul Meireles (Fenerbahce), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Miguel Veloso (Dynamo Kiev), William Carvalho (Sporting), Ruben Amorim (Benfica), Josue (Porto).

Forwards: Rafa (Braga), Ivan Cavaleiro (Benfica), Edinho (Kayseri Erciyesspor), Hugo Almeida (Besiktas), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Silvestre Varela (Porto).