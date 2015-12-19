'Two points less!' - Ranieri still eyeing 40 points despite Christmas top spot

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri says his side have two points to go to reach their target for the season after a dramatic 3-2 win at Everton on Saturday ensured they will be top of the Premier League at Christmas.

Five of the last six sides to hold top spot at Christmas have gone on to win the title, but the 64-year-old continues to insist his target is reaching 40 points and guaranteeing survival.

Asked how it felt to have 38 points and be top of the table, he said to Sky Sports: "Two less! It is nice to have 38 points, that is very nice and is good.

"But I already talked to my players and said to clear their mind and go forward.

"I don't know [what we can do after getting 40 points]. After that I would like to speak to my players because it is important what they believe and what they think they can achieve and also what I think about them.

"What can they achieve? I want to speak earlier with them and then maybe with you [the media]."

On the victory, which came courtesy of two Riyad Mahrez penalties and a strike from Shinji Okazaki, Ranieri said he was thrilled with the performance at Goodison Park after having to make three changes due to injuries.

He continued: "It was a tough match. I said before playing that Everton is a very good team because there are a lot of players with good skill who move the ball very fast but we made a fantastic match defensively.

"It was difficult to go and counterattack in the first half but in the second half we were better.

"I changed three players and they played fantastic. It wasn't easy but well done to all my players, I have a very good team, they are friendly with each other and they work very very hard."