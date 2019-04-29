Two Premier League clubs on alert as Nicolas Otamendi considers Manchester City exit

The 31-year-old has been restricted to just 17 Premier League appearances this season despite missing just four league games last term.

His lack of playing time means the Argentine is considering a summer exit after four years at the Etihad, according to Marca.

Otamendi wants to be starting games regularly to ensure he doesn’t fall out of the picture with the Argentina national team, but his next club remains unclear.

Wolves and West Ham are among the Premier League clubs understood to be interested in the centre-back, but clubs across Europe and in China have also been monitoring the situation.

Otamendi is a River Plate fan, but a return to Argentina appears unlikely because a move would be financially unfeasible and the defender wants to remain at the elite level of European club football.

