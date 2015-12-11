Two Spurs men make FFT’s Best 100 in World 2015

And that’s despite seeing their sole representative from last year’s list, France captain Hugo Lloris, fail to make the cut having placed at number 88 a year ago.

With 24 Premier League goals to his name in 2015 and three strikes in eight internationals for England, Harry Kane makes a first appearance in the FFT100 and even ranks above the Three Lions' all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney.

Kane is the highest-placed Spurs player in this year’s list but he's only narrowly ahead of the Lilywhites’ new signing from Bayer Leverkusen, Son Heung-min.

The South Korean, who has netted five goals and supplied two assists in his last three internationals, topped FFT's 50 Best Asian Players 2015 earlier in the year and makes his debut in the overall list of the game's finest footballers.

Elsewhere, former Spur Gareth Bale retains a spot among the top 10, with the Welshman’s Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric featuring among the best 25.

