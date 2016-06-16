Two stabbed in Lyon fan zone

Local authorities in Lyon have confirmed two people were stabbed in the city's Euro 2016 fan zone on Wednesday.

According to the Rhone region's state government, police intervened in a confrontation between locals singing the national anthem and fans of Albania, who lost 2-0 to France in Marseille in the day's late kick-off.

A Frenchman and a Belgian were treated for wounds to the thigh and backside respectively, but no weapons were found inside the heavily guarded area and no arrests were made.

Officials in Lyon will reportedly meet with UEFA and the private company providing security at the fan zone to review their procedures after one of the first high-profile instances of disorder in the city, which has been largely free of trouble so far during the tournament.