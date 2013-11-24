UAE Pro League Wrap: Al Ahli continue perfect run

Cosmin Olaroiu's men have now won all seven of their opening league clashes, and enjoy a six-point lead at the top of the division as a result.

Resuming their league campaign after almost a month's break, Al Ahli picked up where they had left off, taking a lead through Brazilian Grafite in the 31st minute before defending resolutely to maintain their advantage.

The leaders still have Al Shabab fighting hard to keep up with them though, with the second-placed side ensuring that they remain in touch at the top with a resounding 6-2 triumph over Al Dhafra on Saturday.

The hosts went ahead after just two minutes through Bandar Mohammed, but Edgar Silva soon took over to steal the show.

After the Brazilian striker had opened his account in the 17th minute, he took control to almost single-handedly win the game, adding another three goals after the break.

Further strikes in between from Adeilson and Carlos Villanueva for the visitors sealed their emphatic triumph, while Kamel Chafni's 41st-minute strike for Al Dhafra proved scant consolation.

Bani Yas and Al Wasl also enjoyed impressive away wins, the former beating Emirates 3-2, while new Al Wasl boss Hector Cuper kicked off his tenure with a 3-1 victory over Dubai.

Sunday's fixture between Al Shaab and Ajman also offered plenty of entertainment, and after the visitors enjoyed a 1-0 lead heading into the break given to them through Boris Kabi, the second half brought seven goals, and an amazing late flurry, as it ended 4-4.

Ahmed Eissa Ahmad Kamel kicked things off for Al Shaab, before Thiago Quirino and Mohamed Malalla Hassan gave them a 3-1 advantage, but Kabi netted again in the 82nd minute to kick off a stunning Ajman revival.

A late brace from Mohamed Al Antali in the space of the last three minutes then gave the visitors the lead going into stoppage time, before Essa Ali Al-Bloushi had the final say to seal a thrilling draw.

Elsewhere, there was a 4-3 triumph for Al Jazira over Al Wahda thanks to an injury-time effort from Nelson Valdez, while Al Sharjah's visit to Al Nasr ended goalless.