Uche Ikpeazu extends Hearts deal

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu has signed a two-year contract extension.

The summer signing from Cambridge had another year left on his initial deal.

But manager Craig Levein was keen to tie him down for longer after the 24-year-old made a major impact despite missing almost five months of his debut campaign with a foot injury.

Ikpeazu has scored four goals in 16 appearances, three of them in the Betfred Cup, but his all-round play has made him a huge hit with the supporters.

The former Reading and Watford trainee told the Hearts website: “This club has given me a great platform to improve. I love the club, the fans, the city and my team-mates as well.

“I genuinely think I’m improving and getting back to my best. I feel I’m back playing really good now.

“I feel confident and it’s just the goals to come, really. Now is the right time to extend my contract here because I feel the love from the management, the staff and the fans.”