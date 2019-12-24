Uche Ikpeazu ready to work hard to help Hearts climb Premiership table

Uche Ikpeazu will forego festive season frolics in an attempt to rescue Hearts’ season.

The Tynecastle side found themselves three points adrift of second-bottom Hamilton following their 2-1 defeat by Accies on Saturday.

Hearts have won just two Ladbrokes Premiership games all season with three losses under their new boss Daniel Stendel as they prepare for the Edinburgh derby against Hibernian on Boxing Day.

Ikpeazu, who signed for the Gorgie club in the summer of 2018, revealed his focus was solely on helping the struggling Edinburgh club to get out of trouble.

The 24-year-old striker said: “I had plans to do things in the winter break, maybe go away but I cancelled all of that.

“I want to get my head down and help this team climb up the table. That is the most important thing.

“I like Christmas but as I have grown older I am more about letting the younger people enjoy it but I am just focused on getting a win and helping this team.

“I think that will be a merry Christmas, getting a win. What everyone needs to understand, we need to work hard and focus on the task.

“It is not about holidays. I know Christmas is coming up but this is our job and we are not doing well at our job at the moment.

“I am doing everything I can to help the team get out of this situation.

“I feel as if everyone should get behind us, especially on Thursday, to help us push forward because I don’t like the situation we are in, I am not going to hide it.

“Hearts have become a big part of my life since I came to Edinburgh and I care for the club.

“I don’t want to see the club in this situation so I am willing to fight for the club and get us back up there.

“I have had good moments at this club and this is the worst it’s been.”

The Harrow-born former Cambridge United striker recalled his experience of another relegation battle.

He said: “When I was 18 I went on loan to Crewe and were bottom of the league by six points. That was my first experience. We ended up staying up.

“It was quite strange. We kept on losing games and then we picked up one win and then started picking up a few.

“So hopefully we get one (win) sooner rather than later and kick start the whole thing.

“Everyone has to be ready to put in a shift because it is a massive game not only for our season, but it is an Edinburgh derby as well.

“Obviously we have Hibs then Aberdeen two tough games.

“Do I think our team is good enough to get the points? Absolutely. 100 per cent.

“We beat Hibs before, we have a good record against them.”