Udinese's Pereyra poised for Juventus switch

Argentine winger Pereyra has impressed since joining Udinese from River Plate in 2011, prompting apparent interest from Italy's leading clubs.

And Juve now appear to be in pole position to sign the 23-year-old.

On Wednesday, the Turin club posted photos on their official Twitter account of Pereyra arriving for medical examinations at Clinica Fornaca di Sessant.

Juventus subsequently released a short statement, which read: "Roberto Pereyra is this morning undergoing a routine medical prior to a proposed move to the Bianconeri from Udinese.

"The young Argentine will take his first tests at the city’s Clinica Fornaca di Sessant, before completing the procedure at the Istituto di Medicina dello Sport medical centre."

A former Under-20 international, Pereyra has also been linked with Inter.

He has made 84 league appearances for Udinese, scoring eight goals.