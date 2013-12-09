UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid v Porto

The Portuguese club currently sit one point behind Zenit St Petersburg in Group G, but the head-to-head record between the sides means that Paulo Fonseca's men need to pick up three points and hope Zenit fail to beat Austria Vienna.

Atletico are already through to the knockout stages, having won four out of four prior to a 1-1 draw at Zenit last time out.

It was the Spanish club who came out on top when these sides met in Portugal on October 1 - Diego Godin and Arda Turan finding the net in a 2-1 victory.

La Liga's second-placed club have won nine successive games at home since being held to a 1-1 draw by Barcelona in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup in August.

They have also won 16 of their last 19 fixtures in all competitions, aided by striker Diego Costa, who has netted 15 goals in as many league appearances.

Porto, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing Champions League campaign so far.

A tally of one point from three home games represents their worst return in the competition.

Porto’s 53-match unbeaten run in the Primeira Liga also came to an end recently, with a 1-0 defeat at Academica on November 30.

The reigning Portuguese champions had won 42 and drawn 11 during their terrific sequence of results.

Both Porto and Atletico enjoyed victories in their most recent domestic fixtures, with the former overcoming Braga 2-0 in the league and Atletico hammering Sant Andreu 4-0 in the Copa del Rey.

Nabil Ghilas recovered from a muscle problem in time to appear on the bench for Porto on Saturday and could feature this time around.

Atletico will be without Juanfran, who is serving a one-game ban.