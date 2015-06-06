UEFA Champions League Final: Key Stats

Following Barcelona's 3-1 UEFA Champions League final victory over Juventus, Opta run us through some of the key figures and statistics:

30 - Juve's starting XI had an average age of 30 years and 156 days, the second oldest in the history of the Champions League final, beaten only by Milan in 2007 (31 years and 34 days).

3 - Ivan Rakitic's strike was the third-quickest goal in a Champions League final. The only two that were quicker were Paolo Maldini (Milan v Liverpool in 2005 – first minute) and Gaizka Mendieta (Valencia v Bayern Munich in 2001 – third minute).

1 - The goal was Barcelona's first from open play without a Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez or Neymar goal/assist since February 28.

3 - Andres Iniesta became the first player to assist a goal in three different Champions League finals (2009, 2011 and 2015).

2 - Alvaro Morata is only the second player in Champions League history to score in both legs of the semi-final, as well as in the final. Arjen Robben, in 2012-13 for Bayern Munich, is the other.

10 - Neymar’s injury-time goal meant that, for the first time in a single Champions League campaign, a team has two players with more than 10 goals (Neymar and Messi for Barcelona).

122 - The attacking trio of Messi, Suarez and Neymar has now scored 122 goals in 2014-15.

151 - Xavi came on to make his 151st and final Champions League appearance – more than any other player in the competition.

5 - Barcelona won their fifth European Cup/Champions League title – only Milan (seven) and Real Madrid (10) have won more.

6 - Juventus have now lost more European Cup/Champions League finals than any other team.

25 - This is the first time since 1990 that a nation has seen a club side win the European Cup/Champions League in successive years (Real Madrid in 2013-14, Barcelona in 2014-15). The last time this happened, Milan won it in 1988-89 and 1989-90.

5 - This was the fifth successive Champions League final that both sides have scored in.

4 - Juve have lost their last four Champions League finals, while Barca have won their last four.

And the one that really matters...

2 - Barcelona become the first club to complete a treble on two separate occasions, following up their success in 2008-09.