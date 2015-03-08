UEFA Champions League: Porto v Basel

Two-time European champions Porto head into Tuesday's match, which will see the teams start on level terms following a 1-1 draw on February 18, in fine form, having stretched their winning run in the Primeira Liga to six games with a 1-0 triumph at Braga on Friday.

However, the victory over Braga was dampened by Martinez's withdrawal midway through the second half.

The Colombia international is now facing a spell on the sidelines, yet Porto can still call on an in-form forward in the shape of on-loan Barcelona man Cristian Tello.

It was Tello who scored the only goal against Braga, five days after he had registered a hat-trick in a 3-0 home win over Sporting.

Julen Lopetegui's side are one of only three teams yet to lose in the Champions League this season, along with Real Madrid and Chelsea - and are seeking to reach the quarter-finals for only the second time since winning the competition in 2004.

Danilo's 79th-minute penalty cancelled out Derlis Gonzalez's early opener for Basel in the first leg, giving Porto the advantage of an away goal.

Porto can also take heart from the fact they have only lost once in seven meetings with Swiss sides in European competition, while they have also avoided defeat in their last eight European home games.

Adrian Lopez (thigh) and Oliver Torres (shoulder) join Martinez in being unavailable to Lopetegui as Basel coach Paulo Sousa, twice a Champions League winner during his playing career, returns to his homeland.

Basel have only reached the last eight of Europe's premier club competition once before, in 1974, and are without a win in five visits to Portugal.

However, while the omens do not look good for Sousa's side, they are also in good form, with a 3-0 victory over Thun at the weekend making it three wins in a row for the Swiss Super League leaders.

Sousa will be able to call upon Fabian Schar, available again after suspension, but Marek Suchy misses out through a one-match ban of his own, while Ivan Ivanov is out with a knee injury.