UEFA Champions League: PSG v Chelsea

A late Demba Ba strike at Stamford Bridge ensured Chelsea knocked PSG out of Europe's premier club competition on away goals at the quarter-final stage last April.

Laurent Blanc's side held a 3-1 lead after the first leg at the Parc des Princes, but the Premier League leaders produced a stirring second-leg fightback and progressed courtesy of goals from Andre Schurrle and Ba - who have both since left the club.

PSG's preparations for Tuesday's round of 16 first leg tie in the French capital were rocked by a dramatic 2-2 home draw with Caen on Saturday, which could prove costly in the Ligue 1 title race and also leaves Blanc with a depleted squad.

Yohan Cabaye (groin), Marquinhos (hamstring), Blaise Matuidi (knee), Serge Aurier (thigh) and Lucas Moura (hamstring) all sustained injuries as PSG finished the game with nine men after making all of their substitutions.

Caen struck twice late on to add insult to injury and PSG captain Silva has called on the Parisian giants' supporters to play their part when Blanc's men try and secure a first-leg advantage over Jose Mourinho's side.

The Brazil defender said: "It was a really bizarre game (against Caen). I really can't understand what happened. We were playing really well and then we suffered those injuries, four for us (Matuidi is expected to be passed fit after suffering a knock) and two from Caen.

"We need to stay positive and think about Tuesday. We have a very important home match against Chelsea.

"We need all our supporters behind us. It will be very difficult for us and I hope our supporters will get behind the team because we will need them for this crucial match. We are a lot stronger when we have our supporters pushing us on."

David Luiz scored an own goal when Chelsea were beaten in Paris last season and the Brazil defender will be hoping to find the back of the Chelsea net again after leaving the London club to join PSG in a big-money move back in June.

Chelsea make the trip to France after a weekend off due to being dumped out of the FA Cup by Bradford City last month, and they will be striving to end PSG's 32-game unbeaten home record in UEFA competition.

Mourinho's side hold a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League and are in the hunt for three trophies, as the Portuguese attempts to become the first manager to win the Champions League with three clubs.

Diego Costa has been serving a domestic suspension, but Chelsea's leading scorer will be available and recent signing Juan Cuadrado is also eligible to make his Champions League debut for the club.

Chelsea, who have reached the last eight of the Champions League in six of the last eight seasons, will check on the fitness of midfielder John Obi Mikel (knee).