UEFA charges Dynamo Kiev over alleged racism

UEFA has charged Dynamo Kiev after alleged racist behaviour of the club's supporters during the Champions League meeting with Chelsea in Ukraine on Tuesday.

The game at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev finished goalless, leaving Dynamo second in Group G on five points with Chelsea one behind in third.

A statement from UEFA read: "Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Champions League group stage match between FC Dynamo Kyiv and Chelsea FC (0-0) played on 20 October in Ukraine.

"Charges against FC Dynamo Kyiv:

- Racist behaviour - Art. 14 of the UEFA disciplinary regulations (DR)

- Crowd disturbances - Art. 16 (2) DR

- Stairways blocked - Art. 38 of the UEFA safety & security regulations

"The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will deal with this case on 27 October."