UEFA chief Platini calls for Blatter departure

Blatter was first elected to the role in 1998 and has successfully retained his position for five successive terms.

However, Platini says the image of football's global governing body has been tarnished and would like to see a fresh face assume the reins.

"I supported him in 1998 because I think he was the right person," he told Europe 1. "After five terms, it's time to have some fresh air and make room for someone else.

"I think the image of FIFA is very, very, very bad and that is why he must stop."

Platini announced earlier this year that he would not challenge Blatter for the presidency, leaving Jerome Champagne as the 78-year-old's only current opponent for next year's election.