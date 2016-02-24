UEFA confirms Valencia appeal after Youth League shoot-out controversy

UEFA has confirmed it will look at the controversial Youth League penalty shoot-out between Valencia and Chelsea following an appeal lodged by the Spanish club.

The last-16 tie ended in acrimonious circumstances when Alberto Gil's penalty, which came back out off the lower stanchion in the bottom-left corner, was incorrectly deemed not to have crossed the line by the officials.

Chelsea went on to win the shoot-out, prompting a furious response from a number of senior Valencia figures - including head coach Gary Neville - and the club later confirmed they would appeal against the result.

UEFA has now stated the appeal has been registered and will be discussed when the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body next meets on February 29.

It will also look into claims that Dinamo Zagreb youth goalkeeper Matija Fintic was ineligible to compete in their 2-0 victory over Anderlecht.