UEFA 'deeply shocked and saddened' by Paris attacks

UEFA has expressed its "deep shock and sadness" after the Paris attacks that have left more than 120 people dead.

Latest figures from French officials report that 128 people were killed and another 99 remain critical after what appear to have been co-ordinated acts of terrorism across the French capital on Friday.

The Stade de France, where France were playing Germany in an international friendly, was among the venues targeted, with a blast heard during the game and three fatalities reported outside the arena.

In a statement released on Saturday, UEFA said: "UEFA is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic events which occurred in Paris last night and wishes to express its support and solidarity to France and to those affected by these horrible acts."

UEFA made no mention of Euro 2016, which France is due to host next year.