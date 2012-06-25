UEFA dish out another punishment to Germany

Spectators set off fireworks, chanted inappropriately and displayed offensive banners, one of which was "neo-nazi", according to the Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE) protest group.

Germany, with four wins from four games so far and who are in semi-final action against Italy at Warsaw's National Stadium on Thursday, can appeal but must do so within 24 hours.

The DFB has already been fined 10,000 euros at Euro 2012 when German fans threw what appeared to be rolled up pieces of paper at Portugal players during their June 9 match, also in Lviv.