UEFA to elect Platini replacement on September 14

UEFA will elect a replacement for former president Michel Platini at a meeting in Athens on September 14.

Platini was banned from all football-related activity last year, after allegedly receiving a "disloyal payment" from then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter in 2011.

The Frenchman, who continues to deny wrongdoing, has since seen that suspension reduced to four years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but they did not overturn his ban when the verdict was delivered on May 9. Following that decision, Platini confirmed his intention to resign.

UEFA has been without a president since the revelations and a new one will be chosen in September, meaning European football's governing body will not have someone in the role permanently during Euro 2016 in France, which gets under way in less than a month's time.

The closing deadlines for candidates is July 20.