UEFA Europa League: Inter v Stjarnan

The Italian giants have all but guaranteed their spot in the group stages of Europe's secondary competition having left Iceland with a 3-0 victory in last Wednesday's first-leg clash in Reykjavik.

Mauro Icardi and Dodo notched either side of half-time for the Serie A outfit and Danilo D'Ambrosio added a third in the closing stages to leave Inter well in control of the play-off tie.

With the match coming just three days before their league opener at Torino, head coach Mazzarri could use the opportunity to give some of his fringe players competitive game time.

Pablo Daniel Osvaldo could be in line to start up front after the Italy international - on loan from Southampton - came on as a second-half substitute in the first leg.

Mazzarri also has alternatives in defence and Marco Andreolli will hope to be given a chance to impress in the San Siro clash.

Stjarnan - the lowest ranked team in the competition - have surprised many with their form in Europe, as Bangor City, Motherwell and Lech Poznan have all been defeated by the Icelandic side.

However, Stjarnan - who sit second in their domestic top flight - know that it will take nothing short of a football miracle to overturn a three-goal deficit in Milan.

Head coach Runar Pall Sigmundsson alluded to that point in the aftermath of the first leg when he stated: "We know that it will be extremely difficult to win in Milan with a three-goal margin.

"We'll go there for fun, we're going to play in a big stadium and it will be an adventure."

While progression to the pool stages may be out of reach, Stjarnan will at least hope to get the opportunity to show off one of their famous goal celebrations, which have gone viral.

Forward Olafur Karl Finsen, who has five goals to his name in the competition, is the man most likely to offer cause for the visitors to demonstrate one of their well-rehearsed routines.