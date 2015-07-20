UEFA Europa League Preview: Wolfsberger and Inter Baku on verge of glamour ties

Wolfsberger and Inter Baku will both look to build on first-leg leads in the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round and secure glamour ties with top continental opposition in the next phase.

Austrian side Wolfsberger are ahead 1-0 from their first fixture at Shakhtyor, and know that they will face Borussia Dortmund in coach Thomas Tuchel's first competitive game in charge by closing things out against their Belarusian opponents.

Azerbaijani team Inter Baku hold a 2-1 advantage over FH of Iceland, with 2012 Europa League finalists Athletic Bilbao awaiting the winner.

Meanwhile, Inverness Caledonian Thistle can set up an all-British tie with West Ham, who lead Birkirkara 1-0 from the first leg, providing the Scottish club can turn around a 1-0 deficit against Astra in Romania.

Hughes said: "Although we need to get that goal I think the pressure is all on them.

"We all know what the reward is – I would love to see all the supporters going down to West Ham. I would love to be taking them on.

Inverness' Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen sit in a commanding position in their tie with Rijeka after a 3-0 win in the first leg.

Rosenborg only hold a slender 1-0 lead going into their second leg with KR, and fellow Norweigan teams Stromsgodset and Odd both take advantages into return fixtures with Mlada Boleslav and Shamrock Rovers.

Brondby welcome Beroe to Denmark after a 1-0 win in Bulgaria, Trabzonspor are ahead by the same scoreline versus Differdange and Copenhagen and AIK are in control 2-0 against Newtown and Shirak respectively.

PAOK host Lokomotiv Zagreb hoping the last-gasp away goal Robert Mak netted in their 2-1 defeat in the away game will prove pivotal.

Koper face a tense visit to Hajduk Split having won the first leg 3-2. Legia Warsaw, Jelgava, Zilina, Mladost, Spartak Trnava, Slovan Bratislava, Zeljeznicar, and Cukaricki are all a goal up over Botosani, Rabotnicki, Dacia, Kukesi, Linfield, UCD, Ferencvaros and Qabala.

The ties between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Omonia Nicosia, Slask Wroclaw and Gothenburg, and Randers and Elfsborg are locked at 0-0 after the first leg.

Debrecen have an away-goals advantage over Skonto, as do Dinamo Minsk and Thun in their ties with Cherno More and Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Vojvodina and Sporting Charleroi both hold comfortable leads over Spartaks and Beitar Jerusalem, while Apollon, Kairat and Vaduz appear in control of their ties against Trakai, Alashkert and Nomme Kalju.