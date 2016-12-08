UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Besiktas, Dynamo Kiev

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Dynamo Kiev and Besiktas in the wake of Tuesday's Champions League encounter in Ukraine.

Kiev thrashed their opponents 6-0 to end the Turkish side's hopes of reaching the knockout stages, with referee Craig Thomson dismissing two Besiktas players in what was a frustrating evening for Senol Gunes' men.

The game was marred by crowd disturbances involving both sets of fans and UEFA has now decided to investigate into this week's events.

"Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the Champions League group stage match between Dynamo Kiev and Besiktas (6-0), played on 6 December in Ukraine," an UEFA statement read.

"Charges against Dynamo Kiev: Crowd disturbances – Art. 16(2) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) Setting off of fireworks – Art. 16(2) DR Stairways blocked – Art. 38 of UEFA Safety & Security Regulations Insufficient organisation (lack of segregation) – Art. 37 of UEFA Safety & Security Regulations.

"Charges against Besiktas: Crowd disturbances – Art. 16(2) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations Acts of damage – Art. 16(2) DR Setting off of fireworks – Art. 16(2) DR.

"These cases will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 2 February 2017."