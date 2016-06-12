UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Russia

UEFA has confirmed disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the Russian Football Federation (RFU) following the crowd trouble that marred Saturday’s Euro 2016 game against England.

Flares and fireworks were set off from the section housing the Russian supporters late in the second half before the situation became even uglier following Vasili Berezutski's injury-time equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

At the final whistle hundreds of Russian fans broke through a feeble security cordon to attack their England counterparts who made a hasty retreat towards the exits.

Having received a full report into the incidents, UEFA on Sunday confirmed charges had been brought against the RFU for crowd disturbances, racist behaviour and the setting off of fireworks.

The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will decide Russia's fate on Tuesday and it could have serious repercussions for Leonid Slutsky's side.

Russia were handed a six-point penalty, suspended for the duration of their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, following incidents during the game against the Czech Republic at Euro 2012.

That suspended period has now expired but UEFA is sure to take a dim view of Saturday's incidents that were beamed around the world.

The violence at the Stade Velodrome was a continuation of the carnage that had seen Marseille turned into a battle zone for much of Saturday and the two days preceding it as Russian, English and French supporters waged a running battle through the streets of the city's Old Port area.

UEFA condemned the incidents in a statement but also confirmed it could "only take disciplinary action for incidents which happen within the stadium perimeter".