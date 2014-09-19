UEFA opens proceedings against Partizan

The case relates to a banner featuring an apparently anti-semitic sentiment that was shown by a section of the club's fans during their 0-0 draw with Tottenham in their UEFA Europa League opener in Belgrade.

And a statement released by European football's governing body on Friday confirmed the case will be dealt with early next month.

"Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against FK Partizan for racist behaviour of their supporters (art. 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations), field invasions by supporters (art. 16 (2) (c) DR), setting off of fireworks (art. 16 (2) (c) DR) and use of laser pointer (art. 16 (2) (c) DR)," the UEFA statement read.

"The case will be dealt by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on October 3."

The Serbian outfit will feature in the competition the day before that hearing, away at Asteras Tripolis in Greece.