UEFA opens proceedings over Montenegro-Russia

Within the first minute of the Euro 2016 qualifier in Podgorica, Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was struck by a flare thrown from the crowd, causing the game to be suspended for over 30 minutes.

When the two sides resumed, Russia's Roman Shirokov had a second-half penalty saved and the ball went out for a throw-in, which Dmitri Kombarov went over to take – only to refuse to when he appeared to be struck by an object thrown from the stands.

That led to several scuffles on and off the pitch, with the encounter called off after 67 minutes when the score was 0-0.

"Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the Football Association of Montenegro (FSCG) for the setting off and throwing of fireworks and objects by their spectators – Art. 16 (2) (b) & (c) of UEFA Disciplinary Regulations – and for holding a match that did not get played in full – Art. 27 (1) of UEFA Competition Regulations," a UEFA statement read on Monday.

"Proceedings have also been opened against the Football Union of Russia (RFS) for the setting off/throwing of fireworks and objects by their spectators – Art. 16 (2) (b) & (c) of UEFA Disciplinary Regulations.

"A protest has also been filed by the RFS and disciplinary proceedings haven been opened in accordance with Art. 48 DR."