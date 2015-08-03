UEFA: Qarabag-Celtic to go ahead

UEFA has confirmed that Qarabag's Champions League third round qualifying tie against Celtic will go ahead as planned, despite concerns over the quality of the playing surface.

Media reports suggested that the pitch at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium was uneven and had become scorched by extreme weather in Baku.

Celtic issued a statement that they were "seeking reassurances" over the state of the pitch, as Ronny Deila's side look to protect their 1-0 first-leg advantage.

The Scottish champions departed for Baku on Monday, and UEFA subsequently rubbished speculation that the match could be postponed.

"There are no plans to change the venue and the match is scheduled to go ahead as planned," UEFA told Omnisport.