UEFA rubbishes fears of 'fixed' Champions League semi-final draw

UEFA has dismissed fears the Champions League semi-final draw was fixed after fans alleged that match tickets for Roma's home clash with Liverpool went on sale beforehand.

A screenshot, apparently of an email sent to Roma season ticket holders on Thursday, has circulated on social media showing the chance for people to secure admission for the meeting between the teams in the Italian capital on May 2.

Some supporters consequently claimed the pairings for the last-four ties were rigged when Liverpool were drawn against Roma and Bayern Munich got Real Madrid at Friday's ceremony in Nyon.

However, UEFA says Roma's ticketing partner had a "technical problem" during tests run on Thursday, during which they simulated the prospect of selling tickets for all possible ties.

A UEFA spokesperson told Omnisport: "The Italian club contacted UEFA to say they had a technical problem of their ticketing portal partner when they were making ticketing tests [on Thursday]. They did such tests with all potential ties."

Liverpool will host Roma at Anfield on April 24 before the return fixture at the Stadio Olimpico.