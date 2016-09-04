Uganda end 38-year wait by qualifying for AFCON

Uganda have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 38 years after beating Comoros 1-0.

In front of a packed crowd at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Joseph Ochaya hit the post from close range just before the half-hour mark as Uganda pressed for a breakthrough.

The game's decisive moment arrived after 35 minutes, when Moses Oloya provided the assist for Standard Liege striker Farouk Miya to score.

Milutin Sredojevic's side held out for the victory, the result ensuring they finished second in qualifying Group D with 13 points.

Burkina Faso, who topped the group after their 2-1 win over Botswana, also finished with 13 points, but claimed first place by virtue of their head-to-head record against Uganda.

The Cranes qualified as one of the two best group runners-up and will travel to Gabon next year to make their first appearance at the finals of the tournament since 1978.