Ugly scenes as West Ham fans interrupt Premier League game and scuffle in stands

West Ham's Premier League game with Burnley was interrupted by fans invading the pitch on Saturday.

After the home side fell behind to Ashley Barnes' left-footed 66th-minute strike, two supporters entered the field of play to protest against the club's hierarchy, with West Ham battling against relegation.

Home captain Mark Noble confronted one of the individuals, knocking him to the ground as the atmosphere turned toxic inside the London Stadium.

Stewards arrived at the scene to escort the duo from the field, though trouble continued in the stands.

Referee Lee Mason was also forced to stop the game shortly after when another supporter came on to the pitch, grabbed a corner flag and attempted to plant it in the centre circle.

Chris Wood scored Burnley's third goal in the 81st minute and there was another interruption shortly after, as the match appeared to be at risk of being halted by referee Mason.

The supporters directly in front of the directors' box chanted their disapproval of co-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold.

Sullivan was the first to depart, while Gold followed reluctantly shortly after.

Club legend Trevor Brooking was subsequently shown by television cameras sat alone in the directors' box, with many others escorted away by security and police.