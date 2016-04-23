Ulloa ready to make more important contributions for Leicester

Leonardo Ulloa is ready to make more important contributions to Leicester City's Premier League title push as he gets set to take Jamie Vardy's place against Swansea City.

Ulloa's 95th-minute penalty salvaged a 2-2 draw with West Ham last weekend in a game that saw top scorer Vardy sent off for a second bookable offence following a dive.

The Argentine is likely to take Vardy's place in the starting XI as Leicester welcome Swansea to the King Power Stadium on Sunday, when they will be looking to re-establish an eight-point lead over second-placed Tottenham – who take on West Brom on Monday.

Asked about his goal against West Ham by Sky Sports, Ulloa said: "I didn't think about how important that penalty [was]. After the game I started to feel how important the goal was.

"I have more important contributions for the team. Always I am ready, I like playing with these team-mates. I enjoy to play, I enjoy to fight, I enjoy to give the option to help the team.

"I feel the changing room is relaxed [ahead of the Swansea game]. We know it is an important game but we are relaxed and it's a normal week.

"In Argentina, in South America all the people speak about Leicester. Around the world the people speak about Leicester now because I think they have a little feeling about the team, about how we play.

"This is a different thing, a small team fighting with the big teams."