Umtiti open to Barca move

Lyon defender Samuel Umtiti is flattered by the interest shown in him by Barcelona and says anything is possible.

The uncapped Frenchman has attracted the interest of the La Liga champions, who have made an approach for the 22-year-old.

Umtiti, who is with his nation at Euro 2016, said his focus was purely on France despite having some interest in Barca.

"Barcelona are a club where many players would like to play," he told L'Equipe.

"But I have a contract with Lyon as every knows and as we have done this season, the option to go to Barcelona is not present."

Umtiti is contracted until mid-2019 with the Ligue 1 giants, having made 38 appearances in all competitions this season.

However, he said his future remained uncertain, with the possibility of moving still a real one.

"Everyone is possible, both to stay and go," Umtiti said.

"Honestly, for the moment, I am concentrating on the European Championship. I want to do the right thing and then we'll talk with my club."