Under-fire Rodgers aware of Ancelotti and Klopp links

Under-fire Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is aware that Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp are being touted for his job, but has insisted he will not resign.

Rodgers has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks after a series of poor performances saw Liverpool take just two points from their past four Premier League games.

Scraping past fourth-tier side Carlisle United on penalties in the League Cup in midweek only added to the feeling of discontent around Anfield, and media reports this week have suggested that Ancelotti and Klopp have been sounded out about replacing the Northern Irishman.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s crucial home game against Aston Villa, Rodgers acknowledged the speculation regarding Klopp and Ancelotti and said he would "totally respect" the decision should Liverpool's owners decide to sack him.

However, the former Swansea City boss said there is "no chance" of him walking away.

"It happens through every level and in particular at this level you know it goes on. You can never be too worried about it," Rodgers replied when asked about the links to Ancelotti and Klopp.

"What I’ll always do is give my best to the club and if they decide they need to change, I’ll totally respect that.

"Because this is an incredible football club and all I want to do is see it succeed. If it isn't with me, that'll be for other people to decide.

"I know I've given everything. I'll walk away and hopefully I'll get into another job where I'll get the chance to create something special.

"But my focus is still very much on the now and making us the best we possibly can be. Hopefully that will see me here for a longer period.

"I want to be a manager and the target in my own mind is to get to 1,000 games.

"I know to get that you’re looking at 20-odd years but I'm realistic, I've got realism in my professional life, to know that I might have another five or six jobs in order to that. I would love it to be here but I'm a realist.

"Whilst I'm here, I'll always do the best I can. I'm never going to walk away because I'll always have belief that I can improve players and make things better."